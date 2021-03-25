Area Seniors Win Rudd Scholarships

Five seniors from Salina area high schools are among a group of 30 Rudd Foundation Scholarship winners.

According to the organization, each winner receives a 4-year college scholarship to attend either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, or Wichita State University.

The scholarship is earned through a competitive selection process that includes the applicant’s grades, test scores, essays, letters of recommendation, and for the 50 finalists, a personal interview. This year’s process involved selecting the thirty winners from a record number of over 1,300 students from all over the state who began the process.

The Rudd Scholarship covers all remaining tuition and fees, books and supplies, and on-campus room and board, after other aid, grants, and scholarships are applied to a student’s account.

In addition to living on campus and carrying a full load of classes towards their college degree, scholars will receive mentoring and coaching to help them graduate in four years and build essential academic and life skills. They will also participate in developmental activities outside the classroom, network with leaders in their future professions, build relationships among themselves, and serve to help the next generation of scholars through an active and connected alumni association after graduation.

The expected value for the 30 new recipients over four years is approximately $1.1 million.

Area Rudd Scholarship winners include:

Yaritza Vega from Salina South High School to attend Fort Hays State University

Sadie James from Southeast of Saline High School to attend Fort Hays State University

Logan Erichsen from Ellsworth High School to attend Fort Hays State University

Rachel Hagen from Solomon High School to attend Wichita State University

Kyra Byrd from McPherson High School to attend Wichita State University

