Area Schools Headed to Clay Target National Championships

Athletes & teams representing 456 high schools from across the nation, including teams from Ell-Saline and Chapman, are scheduled to participate at the 2024 USA High School Clay Target League National Championship this week. The event will be held at the Michigan Trapshooting Association in Mason, MI July 10th-14th.

According to the organization, the Championship features 3,000 athletes participating in team and individual qualifying events, culminating in a final Championship Round to award the top ten male and female athletes and top five teams in the country.

With nearly 52,000 participating athletes in the 2023-24 school year, the non-profit USA Clay Target League is America’s largest clay target shooting organization. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.

The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America. Every team must have school approval to participate. Most participating schools have lettering programs as well as yearbook inclusion for the teams. In addition, tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships are provided to qualifying seniors by the League and post-secondary institutions each year.

The League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide: it’s fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team, and it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

There are 28 schools from across Kansas including Ell-Saline and Chapman. Participating Kansas schools include:

KS Baldwin High School



KS Bishop Carroll Catholic High School



KS Blue Valley High School



KS Cedar Vale-Dexter High School



KS Chaparral High School



KS Chapman High School



KS Circle High School



KS Colby High School



KS Ell-Saline High School



KS Eudora High School



KS Goodland Junior Senior High School



KS Kinsley High School



KS Labette County High School



KS Mission Valley High School



KS Osawatomie High School



KS Ottawa High School



KS Piper High School



KS Pleasanton High School



KS Quinter High School



KS Riley County High School



KS Rock Creek High School



KS Scott Community High School



KS Southern Cloud County



KS Southwestern Heights High School



KS St. James Academy High School



KS Trego Community High School



KS Wichita Area Homeschool Athletic Association



KS Winfield High School

The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

The League is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

