Area Residents Win VIP Stampede Tickets

Multiple are residents are among 30 people who have won VIP Experience tickets from the Kansas Lottery to the 2019 Kicker Country Stampede at Heartland Park in Topeka.

According to the lottery, The VIP Experience tickets include the following:

Two VIP reserved seats within the first 40 rows

Premier parking

Access to the exclusive VIP hospitality area

Catered meals

Complimentary beverages

Lottery PlayOn members who qualified for the drawing submitted 140 PlayOn points into their PlayOn app from May 1, 2019, through May 24. Three drawings were conducted selecting 10 winners for each concert day.

The winners and the date of the concert the winners will attend are below.

Thursday, June 20 winners:

Richard Nohrenberg, Atwood

Harry Babcock, McPherson

Marie Ines, St George

Brandon Scholes, Kingman

Charles Woods, Carmen, OK.

Shawn Schuman, Salina

Anthony Mottas, Junction City

Angelina Schuman, Salina

Delmar Fairchild, Manhattan

Kelly Kirk, Liberal

Friday, June 21 winners:

Mike Harmon, Hoisington

Lisa Woods, Kiowa

Phil Leitch, Everest

Marie Childers, Wichita

Nick Turner, Topeka

Beverly Clark, Topeka

Colleen Roskam, Wichita

Carol Dome, Bucklin

Carland Ballinger, Derby

Cynde Goertzen, Hutchinson

Saturday, June 22 winners:

Rick Stowell, Hutchinson

Pat Jacobs, Junction City

TJ Stramel, Bucklin

Anthony Bell, Garnett

Preston Murphy, Canton

Steven Collette, Salina

Angel Woosley, Topeka

Debbie Bedard, Manhattan

Sandra Schlicher, Valley Venter

Melissa Delong, Great Bend

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.