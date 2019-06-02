Salina, KS

Area Residents Win VIP Stampede Tickets

Todd PittengerJune 2, 2019

Multiple are residents are among 30 people who have won VIP Experience tickets from the Kansas Lottery to the 2019 Kicker Country Stampede at Heartland Park in Topeka.

According to the lottery, The VIP Experience tickets include the following:

  • Two VIP reserved seats within the first 40 rows
  • Premier parking
  • Access to the exclusive VIP hospitality area
  • Catered meals
  • Complimentary beverages

Lottery PlayOn members who qualified for the drawing submitted 140 PlayOn points into their PlayOn app from May 1, 2019, through May 24. Three drawings were conducted selecting 10 winners for each concert day.

The winners and the date of the concert the winners will attend are below.

Thursday, June 20 winners:

  • Richard Nohrenberg, Atwood
  • Harry Babcock, McPherson
  • Marie Ines, St George
  • Brandon Scholes, Kingman
  • Charles Woods, Carmen, OK.
  • Shawn Schuman, Salina
  • Anthony Mottas, Junction City
  • Angelina Schuman, Salina
  • Delmar Fairchild, Manhattan
  • Kelly Kirk, Liberal

Friday, June 21 winners:

  • Mike Harmon, Hoisington
  • Lisa Woods, Kiowa
  • Phil Leitch, Everest
  • Marie Childers, Wichita
  • Nick Turner, Topeka
  • Beverly Clark, Topeka
  • Colleen Roskam, Wichita
  • Carol Dome, Bucklin
  • Carland Ballinger, Derby
  • Cynde Goertzen, Hutchinson

Saturday, June 22 winners:

  • Rick Stowell, Hutchinson
  • Pat Jacobs, Junction City
  • TJ Stramel, Bucklin
  • Anthony Bell, Garnett
  • Preston Murphy, Canton
  • Steven Collette, Salina
  • Angel Woosley, Topeka
  • Debbie Bedard, Manhattan
  • Sandra Schlicher, Valley Venter
  • Melissa Delong, Great Bend

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

