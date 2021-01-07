Area Public Transportation to Resume Fares

Area public transportation will resume fare collection for all services, including CityGo, 81 Connection, Paratransit, City of Abilene and KanConnect starting February 1, 2021.

According to OCCK Transportation, monthly passes for CityGo will be available to purchase starting January 27that the following locations: OCCK Transportation Office, OCCK Corporate Office, Bennington State Bank – both locations, Salina Senior Center, and the Salina Regional Health Center Human Resources department, and on the OCCK Transportation website. Credit and debit cards can only be accepted at the OCCK offices. Daily passes can be purchased from the driver. Fares for CityGo will remain the same.

Riders on 81 Connection can either pay the fare directly to the driver, or purchase ticket strips in advance. The fare chart can be found on the OCCK Transportation website. Ticket strip purchases can be made at OCCK Transportation, OCCK Corporate Office, Ottawa County Transportation or the Concordia Senior Center. Fares for 81 Connection will remain the same.

Fares for Regional Paratransit will remain the same and are $2 per person each way in Saline County and 10-cents per mile outside Saline County. Passengers can pay cash or purchase coupons in advance for $2.00 each. They are available from the Paratransit driver, from the OCCK Transportation office at 340 N. Santa Fe, Salina, or online at www.salinacitygo.com.

Fares for City of Abilene public transportation will change slightly to $2 per person each way. Passengers can pay cash or purchase ride coupons in advance for $2.00 each. At this time, they are available from the driver, from the OCCK Transportation office at 340 N. Santa Fe, Salina, or online at www.salinacitygo.com. Additional locations will be announced when they become available.

The KanConnect Abilene to Salina weekly route will be charging fares for the first time. Starring February 1st, fares will be affordable at $1.00 from town to town. The fare chart can be viewed online. Passengers will pay the exact fare to the fare box on the bus. The driver will not make change. Passengers can pay cash or purchase ticket strips in advance from the OCCK Transportation office, the OCCK corporate office, or online. Additional locations will be announced when they become available.

Select items may be purchased online at www.salinacitygo.com. Look for the Online Store menu link.

Counties served include: Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Osborne, Smith, McPherson, Marion, Dickinson, Clay.