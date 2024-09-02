Area Prep Schedule/Results – Sept. 2-7

Monday, September 2

Soccer

Hutchinson vs. Garden City – Wichita South Tournament

Maize vs. Wichita Heights – Wichita South Tournament

Tuesday, September 3

Soccer

Campus at Coffeyville

Derby vs. Wichita NW

Maize vs. Eisenhower

Salina South vs. Rose Hill

Salina Central at Junction City

Goddard at El Dorado

Eisenhower  at Winfield

Ark City at Winfield

Andover Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Andover at Wichita Trinity

Berean Academy vs. Augusta

Volleyball

Campus at Hutchinson

Derby at Goddard

Derby vs. Salina Central

Hutchinson vs. Liberal

Hutchinson vs. Campus

Maize at Andover

Maize vs. Salina South

Valley Center vs. Maize South

Valley Center vs. Garden City

Salina South at Andover

Salina South vs. Maize

Andover vs. Maize

Andover vs. Salina South

Ark City at Eisenhower

Ark City vs. Cheney

Eisenhower vs. Ark City

Eisenhower vs. Cheney

Goddard vs. Derby

Goddard vs. Salina Central

Salina Central at Goddard

Salina Central vs. Derby

Bennington vs. Moundridge

Berean Academy vs. Remington

Ell-Saline vs. Hutch Trinity

Hutch Trinity at Ell-Saline

Inman at Centre

Marion vs. Sedgwick

Moundridge at Bennington

Remington at Berean Academy

Ellsworth at Republic County

Minneapolis at Lyons

Republic County vs. Ellsworth

Sacred Heart vs. Solomon

SE of Saline at Hoisington

SE of Saline vs. Scott City

Chapman vs. Wamego

Clay Center vs. Rock Creek

Concordia vs. Marysville

Marysville at Concordia

Wamego at Chapman

Thursday, September 5

Soccer

Campus at Goddard

Derby at Andover

Maize South at Salina Central

Valley Center vs. Eisenhower

Salina South at Newton

Newton Wichita South Tournament

Salina Central vs. Maize South

Goddard at Campus

Andover vs. Derby

Volleyball

Andover Central vs. Newton

Andover Central vs. Wichita Heights

Newton at Andover Central

Newton vs. Wichita Heights

Marion vs. Goessel

Sedgwick at Bluestem

Sedgwick vs. Garden Plain

Beloit at Ellinwood

Minneapolis at Hesston

Minneapolis vs. Kingman

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

SE of Saline vs. Sacred Heart

Abilene vs. Hays TMP

Abilene vs. Smoky Valley

Abilene vs. Rock Creek

Concordia at SE of Saline

Football

Valley Center at Eisenhower

Friday, September 6

Soccer

Berean Academy at Heritage Christian

Football

Campus vs. Junction City

Derby at Hays

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central

Maize at Goddard

Maize South vs. Newton

Salina South at Salina Central

Andover at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Andover Central at Hutchinson

Ark City vs. Winfield

Goddard vs. Maize

Salina Central vs. Salina South

Newton at Maize South

Bennington vs. Moundridge

Ell-Saline vs. Hanover

Hutch Trinity at Inman

Inman vs. Hutch Trinity

Marion at Herington

Moundridge at Bennington

Remington vs. Douglass

Sedgwick vs. Sterling

Sterling at Sedgwick

Beloit vs. Lyons

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Republic County at Troy

Sacred Heart vs. Ellsworth

SE of Saline vs. Minneapolis

Abilene at Clay Center

Chapman vs. Smith Center

Clay Center vs. Abilene

Concordia vs. Wamego

Marysville at Nemaha Central

Wamego at Concordia

Saturday, September 7

Soccer

Newton Wichita South Tournament

Berean Academy at KC Christian

Volleyball

Maize South at St. James Academy

Inman at Inman Tournament

Moundridge at Inman tournament

Remington at Inman tournament

Sedgwick at Inman tournament

Sterling at Pratt-Skyline tournament

Ellsworth at Wichita Trinity tournament

Minneapolis at Russell tournament

 

 

 