Area Prep Schedule/Results – Sept. 2-7

September 2-7
Monday, September 2
Soccer
Hutchinson vs. Garden City – Wichita South Tournament
Maize vs. Wichita Heights – Wichita South Tournament
Tuesday, September 3
Soccer
Campus at Coffeyville
Derby vs. Wichita NW
Maize vs. Eisenhower
Salina South vs. Rose Hill
Salina Central at Junction City
Goddard at El Dorado
Eisenhower at Winfield
Ark City at Winfield
Andover Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Andover at Wichita Trinity
Berean Academy vs. Augusta
Volleyball
Campus at Hutchinson
Derby at Goddard
Derby vs. Salina Central
Hutchinson vs. Liberal
Hutchinson vs. Campus
Maize at Andover
Maize vs. Salina South
Valley Center vs. Maize South
Valley Center vs. Garden City
Salina South at Andover
Salina South vs. Maize
Andover vs. Maize
Andover vs. Salina South
Ark City at Eisenhower
Ark City vs. Cheney
Eisenhower vs. Ark City
Eisenhower vs. Cheney
Goddard vs. Derby
Goddard vs. Salina Central
Salina Central at Goddard
Salina Central vs. Derby
Bennington vs. Moundridge
Berean Academy vs. Remington
Ell-Saline vs. Hutch Trinity
Hutch Trinity at Ell-Saline
Inman at Centre
Marion vs. Sedgwick
Moundridge at Bennington
Remington at Berean Academy
Ellsworth at Republic County
Minneapolis at Lyons
Republic County vs. Ellsworth
Sacred Heart vs. Solomon
SE of Saline at Hoisington
SE of Saline vs. Scott City
Chapman vs. Wamego
Clay Center vs. Rock Creek
Concordia vs. Marysville
Marysville at Concordia
Wamego at Chapman
Thursday, September 5
Soccer
Campus at Goddard
Derby at Andover
Maize South at Salina Central
Valley Center vs. Eisenhower
Salina South at Newton
Newton Wichita South Tournament
Salina Central vs. Maize South
Goddard at Campus
Andover vs. Derby
Volleyball
Andover Central vs. Newton
Andover Central vs. Wichita Heights
Newton at Andover Central
Newton vs. Wichita Heights
Marion vs. Goessel
Sedgwick at Bluestem
Sedgwick vs. Garden Plain
Beloit at Ellinwood
Minneapolis at Hesston
Minneapolis vs. Kingman
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
SE of Saline vs. Sacred Heart
Abilene vs. Hays TMP
Abilene vs. Smoky Valley
Abilene vs. Rock Creek
Concordia at SE of Saline
Football
Valley Center at Eisenhower
Friday, September 6
Soccer
Berean Academy at Heritage Christian
Football
Campus vs. Junction City
Derby at Hays
Hutchinson vs. Andover Central
Maize at Goddard
Maize South vs. Newton
Salina South at Salina Central
Andover at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Andover Central at Hutchinson
Ark City vs. Winfield
Goddard vs. Maize
Salina Central vs. Salina South
Newton at Maize South
Bennington vs. Moundridge
Ell-Saline vs. Hanover
Hutch Trinity at Inman
Inman vs. Hutch Trinity
Marion at Herington
Moundridge at Bennington
Remington vs. Douglass
Sedgwick vs. Sterling
Sterling at Sedgwick
Beloit vs. Lyons
Ellsworth at Sacred Heart
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
Republic County at Troy
Sacred Heart vs. Ellsworth
SE of Saline vs. Minneapolis
Abilene at Clay Center
Chapman vs. Smith Center
Clay Center vs. Abilene
Concordia vs. Wamego
Marysville at Nemaha Central
Wamego at Concordia
Saturday, September 7
Soccer
Newton Wichita South Tournament
Berean Academy at KC Christian
Volleyball
Maize South at St. James Academy
Inman at Inman Tournament
Moundridge at Inman tournament
Remington at Inman tournament
Sedgwick at Inman tournament
Sterling at Pratt-Skyline tournament
Ellsworth at Wichita Trinity tournament
Minneapolis at Russell tournament