AREA PLAYOFF GAME BROADCAST INFORMATION

Week number nine in the State of Kansas and High School Football brings several high-level matchups, as the Playoffs begin.

SALINA SOUTH AT KAPAUN MT. CARMEL

In class 5A, the Salina South Cougars will have the tough task of facing off with the #1 seed in the West Bracket, the Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders, who will enter with a record of 7-1.

Fulton Caster will have the call of the action from the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, with coverage on Y 93.7 FM and online HERE.

SALINA CENTRAL VS GREAT BEND

For the second-straight season, Salina Central will host the Great Bend Panthers in the playoffs. Last season, Central got a 40-35 win, and this year they’ll hope for a similar result, as these two square off in a highly anticipated matchup. Central, boasting 5A’s top offense, will be the 8-seed in the West, with a record of 6-2. Great Bend, the 9 seed, enters with a mark of 5-3.

Jackson Schneider and Dan Flemming will call the action from Salina Stadium on 1150 KSAL, 106.7 FM, and online HERE.

ELL-SALINE VS QUINTER

The Ell-Saline Cardinals claimed a district title last week, winning their 7th-straight game. This week, they welcome the #4 seed from a deep and talented District #6, the Quinter Bulldogs.

Last season, Ell-Saline fell in their first round playoff game to the Hoxie Indians, and last year, Quinter upset the Clifton-Clyde Eagles in round one. The Cardinals will look to flip the script on Friday night in Brookville.

Todd Senecal and Jacob Simpson will have coverage of the broadcast on FM 104.9 and online HERE.

ABILENE VS ARKANSAS CITY

The Abilene Cowboys continue their stellar season on Friday, as the #3 seed in the 4A West, hosting #14th seeded Arkansas City, with both teams coming off a loss.

Abilene fell to 4A West’s #1 seed Wamego, while Arkansas City dropped a 70-27 decision at Salina Central.

Trent Sanchez and Ron Preston will have the call from Abilene on Friday night, on 1560 KABI, 95.9 FM, and online HERE.