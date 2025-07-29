Area Medical Center Stands Strong as OB Services Vanish Across Kansas

As obstetric services continue to disappear across the country, a new report from Becker’s Hospital Review reveals that 30.4% of hospitals in Kansas’ urban counties have eliminated OB services.

This scenario places increasing pressure on remaining facilities to fill the gap. Amid this alarming trend, Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) remains a critical provider of obstetric care for

north-central Kansas.

The loss of OB units in more densely populated counties highlights a statewide crisis, not just a rural one. Across the U.S., more than 217 hospitals have shut down their OB units since 2011, according to Becker’s. These closures, often driven by financial constraints, staffing shortages, and declining birth rates, leave pregnant individuals with limited or no access to prenatal, labor, and postpartum care.

“In a time when even urban hospitals are losing their OB departments, we are proud to remain a trusted resource for families in our region,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “Our commitment to offering quality obstetric care ensures that mothers and babies have access to the services they need.”

Clay County Medical Center continues to invest in maternity care through dedicated physicians, advanced technology, and a highly skilled nursing team.

“Every birth is a community success story,” Gillard added. “We believe rural families deserve the same level of care and support as those in metro areas.”

As Kansas and the nation face increasing challenges in maternal health access, CCMC remains steadfast in its mission: to provide exceptional, compassionate care for every stage of life, including

the very beginning.