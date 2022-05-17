Area HS Softball Results – 5/16

2-1A Regional
1) Ell-Saline def. 8) Inman (24-0)
2) Canton-Galva def. 7) Little river (10-0)
3) Sacred Heart def. 6) Bennington (7-1)
4) Republic County def. 5) Sterling (5-4)
Games on 5/17:
1) Ell-Saline vs. 4) Republic County – 2 PM
2) Canton-Galva vs. 3) Sacred Heart – Approx. 25 minutes after game one
Championship – Approx. 25 minutes after game two
3A Regional
1) Council Grove def. 8) Hesston (16-0)
2) Southeast of Saline def. 7) Riley County (11-10)
3) Halstead def. 6) Minneapolis (14-4)
4) Peabody-Burns def. 5) Smoky Valley (3-2)
Games on 5/17:
1) Council Grove vs. 4) Peabody-Burns – 2 PM
2) Southeast of Saline vs. 3) Halstead – Approx. 25 minutes after game one
Championship – Approx. 25 minutes after game two