Area HS Softball Results – 5/16

2-1A Regional

1) Ell-Saline def. 8) Inman (24-0)

2) Canton-Galva def. 7) Little river (10-0)

3) Sacred Heart def. 6) Bennington (7-1)

4) Republic County def. 5) Sterling (5-4)

Games on 5/17:

1) Ell-Saline vs. 4) Republic County – 2 PM

2) Canton-Galva vs. 3) Sacred Heart – Approx. 25 minutes after game one

Championship – Approx. 25 minutes after game two

3A Regional

1) Council Grove def. 8) Hesston (16-0)

2) Southeast of Saline def. 7) Riley County (11-10)

3) Halstead def. 6) Minneapolis (14-4)

4) Peabody-Burns def. 5) Smoky Valley (3-2)

Games on 5/17:

1) Council Grove vs. 4) Peabody-Burns – 2 PM

2) Southeast of Saline vs. 3) Halstead – Approx. 25 minutes after game one

Championship – Approx. 25 minutes after game two