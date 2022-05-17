Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 60 °

Area HS Softball Results – 5/16

Jackson SchneiderMay 17, 2022

2-1A Regional

1) Ell-Saline def. 8) Inman (24-0)

2) Canton-Galva def. 7) Little river (10-0)

3) Sacred Heart def. 6) Bennington (7-1)

4) Republic County def. 5) Sterling (5-4)

 

Games on 5/17:

1) Ell-Saline vs. 4) Republic County – 2 PM

2) Canton-Galva vs. 3) Sacred Heart – Approx. 25 minutes after game one

Championship – Approx. 25 minutes after game two

 

3A Regional

1) Council Grove def. 8) Hesston (16-0)

2) Southeast of Saline def. 7) Riley County (11-10)

3) Halstead def. 6) Minneapolis (14-4)

4) Peabody-Burns def. 5) Smoky Valley (3-2)

 

Games on 5/17:

1) Council Grove vs. 4) Peabody-Burns – 2 PM

2) Southeast of Saline vs. 3) Halstead – Approx. 25 minutes after game one

Championship – Approx. 25 minutes after game two

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Don’t Forget Summer Eye Wear

Our Spring, Summer warm-up in Kansas means it's time to enjoy more time outdoors in the sunshine. ...

May 17, 2022 Comments

Area HS Softball Results – 5/16

Sports News

May 17, 2022

Area HS Baseball Results – 5/16

Sports News

May 17, 2022

Brief Pursuit Leads to Arrest

Kansas News

May 17, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Don’t Forget Summer...
May 17, 2022Comments
Brief Pursuit Leads to Ar...
May 17, 2022Comments
Vehicle Stolen From Hotel
May 17, 2022Comments
AAA: Kansas Has Cheapest ...
May 17, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra