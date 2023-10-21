AREA HS FOOTBALL SCORES (10/20)

By Jackson Schneider October 21, 2023

Thursday

Beloit St. Johns-Tipton 50, Wakefield 22

Friday

Andover Central 35, Valley Center 13

Salina Central 70, Arkansas City 13

Beloit 14, Hays-TMP 6

Tescott 1, Chase 0 – Forfeit

Clay Center 55, Marysville 7

Chapman 38, Clearwater 13

Clifton-Clyde 58, Bennington 18

Rock Creek 43, Concordia 7

Derby 55, Newton 7

Sterling 27, Ellinwood 22

Junction City 57, Emporia 14

Great Bend 35, Garden City 21

Goddard 22, Goddard-Eisenhower 14

Cheney 39, Halstead 12

Wichita Collegiate 42, Hesston 13

Hillsboro 52, Lyons 13

Hoisington 67, Cimarron 20

Hutchinson 34, Andover 0

Hutchinson Central Christian 44, Norwich 12

Conway Springs 41, Hutchinson Trinity 6

Lakeside-Downs 46, Pike Valley 0

Ell-Saline 54, Lincoln 14

Maize 48, Haysville-Campus 32

Manhattan 28, Wichita Northwest 24

Riley County 41, Minneapolis 34

Moundridge 62, Herington 6

Sacred Heart 51, Republic County 20

Maize South 66, Salina South 19

Sedgwick 34, Marion 28

Smoky Valley 28, Nickerson 6

Southeast of Saline 30, Ellsworth 0

Wamego 38, Abilene 14

 