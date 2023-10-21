AREA HS FOOTBALL SCORES (10/20)

Thursday
Beloit St. Johns-Tipton 50, Wakefield 22
Friday
Andover Central 35, Valley Center 13
Salina Central 70, Arkansas City 13
Beloit 14, Hays-TMP 6
Tescott 1, Chase 0 – Forfeit
Clay Center 55, Marysville 7
Chapman 38, Clearwater 13
Clifton-Clyde 58, Bennington 18
Rock Creek 43, Concordia 7
Derby 55, Newton 7
Sterling 27, Ellinwood 22
Junction City 57, Emporia 14
Great Bend 35, Garden City 21
Goddard 22, Goddard-Eisenhower 14
Cheney 39, Halstead 12
Wichita Collegiate 42, Hesston 13
Hillsboro 52, Lyons 13
Hoisington 67, Cimarron 20
Hutchinson 34, Andover 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 44, Norwich 12
Conway Springs 41, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Lakeside-Downs 46, Pike Valley 0
Ell-Saline 54, Lincoln 14
Maize 48, Haysville-Campus 32
Manhattan 28, Wichita Northwest 24
Riley County 41, Minneapolis 34
Moundridge 62, Herington 6
Sacred Heart 51, Republic County 20
Maize South 66, Salina South 19
Sedgwick 34, Marion 28
Smoky Valley 28, Nickerson 6
Southeast of Saline 30, Ellsworth 0
Wamego 38, Abilene 14