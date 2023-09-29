Area HS FB Scores (9/29)

By Jackson Schneider September 29, 2023

Abilene 33, Rose Hill 13

Beloit 48, Phillipsburg 24

Osborne 82, Beloit-St. John’s Tipton 34

Bennington 16, Washington County 0

Canton-Galva 50, Fairfield 0

Sylvan-Lucas 26, Central Plains 14

Wichita Collegiate 41, Chapman 6

Concordia 49, Hiawatha 0

Great Bend 28, Dodge City 0

Ell-Saline 47, Mankato-Rock Hills 0

Manhattan 51, Emporia 7

Hillsboro 30, Halstead 25

Hoisington 27, Pratt 19

Kingman 28, Hesston 21

Clifton-Clyde 50, Lincoln 22

Ellsworth 72, Lyons 6

Medicine Lodge 21, Sterling 20

Minneapolis 49, Horton 0

Moundridge 58, Little River 20

Buhler 59, Mulvane 36

Valley Heights 38, Sacred Heart 15

Hutchinson 57, Salina South 14

Cheney 46, Smoky Valley 0

Southeast of Saline 22, Clay Center 17

Tescott 48, Burrton 0

Salina Central 34, Valley Center 31

Washburn Rural 28, Junction City 7

McPherson 17, Winfield 14