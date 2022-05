Area HS Baseball Results – 5/17

Jackson Schneider May 18, 2022

5A – Regional #3 [3] Maize South HS (15-5) 5/17 @ Maize South – 25 min after prev

Final Score: 5 – 3 [14] Salina-South HS (8-12) [6] Valley Center HS (14-6) 5/17 @ Maize South – 2:00PM

Final Score: 1 – 0 [11] Newton HS (12-8) Maize South HS 5/17 @ Maize South – 25 min after prev

Final Score: 7 – 1 Valley Center HS Regional Champion Valley Center HS 4A – Regional #1 [1] Pratt HS (17-1) 5/17 @ Pratt – GM2 25 min. after prev.

Final Score: 5 – 2 [16] Andale HS\Garden Plain HS (7-13) [8] Abilene HS (11-8) 5/17 @ Pratt – 2:00PM

Final Score: 3 – 2 [9] Mulvane HS (10-8) Andale HS\Garden Plain HS 5/17 @ Pratt -GM3 25 min. after prev.

Final Score: 8 – 7 Abilene HS Regional Champion Abilene HS 3A – Regional [1] Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS (16-4) 5/16 @ Halstead- GM 2 25 min. after prev.

Final Score: 15 – 1 [9] Nickerson HS (2-19) [4] Halstead HS (12-8) 5/16 @ Halstead- GM 3 25 min. after prev.

Final Score: 4 – 3 [5] Hesston HS (10-8) [2] Haven HS (16-4) 5/16 @ Haven-4:00PM

Final Score: 12 – 2 [7] Council Grove HS (6-14) [3] Hillsboro/Peabody-Burns (11-7) 5/16 @ Haven- GM 2 25 min. after prev.

Final Score: 5 – 1 [6] Minneapolis HS (8-12) Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS 5/17 @ Halstead-2:00PM

Final Score: 8 – 3 Halstead HS Haven HS 5/17 @ Halstead- GM 2 25 min. after prev.

Final Score: 8 – 0 Hillsboro/Peabody-Burns Halstead HS 5/17 @ Halstead- GM 3 25 min. after prev.

Final Score: 11 – 2 Haven HS Regional Champion Halstead HS

