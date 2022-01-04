Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 31 °

Area Hospital Closing ICU

Todd PittengerJanuary 4, 2022

The intensive care unit at an area hospital is closing.

Geary Community Hospital in Junction City says due to a national Covid-19 exacerbated nursing shortage, as well as fiscal situations beyond its control, it can no longer effectively operate its Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Officials say closing a unit of the hospital is not an easy decision and they understand how this impacts the community. Therefore, to ensure safe and quality care for patients currently in the ICU, it is the intent to conduct a deliberate and phased transition of closing the unit. The goal is to be officially closed no later than February 1st, 2022.

In the interim, we are coordinating with multiple hospitals in the state and region to identify available beds and facilitate required treatment for patients.

Unfortunately, this situation is not unique to GCH. These trends are being experienced by hospitals in the state, region, and nationwide. It is very important to note that GCH itself will remain open and continue to provide quality healthcare to our community. While some departments will be impacted, emergency care, critical support services, and clinics will remain available for patients. During this transition of services, they will make every effort to retain staff by reassigning employees to understaffed departments.

Questions regarding this information should be directed to the GCH administration team or the hospital Board of Trustees Chairwoman.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Bitter Cold, Light Snow on Horizon

After a mild day Tuesday with a high temperature approaching 50, a big change is on the horizon in t...

January 4, 2022 Comments

Area Hospital Closing ICU

Top News

January 4, 2022

SUV Flips End Over End

Kansas News

January 4, 2022

Five Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

January 3, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

SUV Flips End Over End
January 4, 2022Comments
Five Most Wanted Arrests
January 3, 2022Comments
Three Salina Police Offic...
January 3, 2022Comments
1 New COVID Death, 178 Ne...
January 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices