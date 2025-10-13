Area Hospital Adding Orthopedic Care

Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) is proud to announce that orthopedic services will begin at Clay Center Family Physicians (CCFP) in November, with the hospital’s first-ever total joint replacement surgery scheduled for December.

The orthopaedic team includes James McAtee, M.D., Adam Chase, M.D., Kayla Dieball, ARNP, and Lisa Price, PA-C. This significant milestone follows a newly signed agreement, expanding surgical and non-surgical orthopaedic care locally. Patients will no longer need to travel for hip, knee, or shoulder care, including joint replacement procedures.

The new surgical suites at CCMC are equipped with modern, high-tech equipment allowing joint replacement procedures, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, carpal tunnel release, ulnar nerve transposition, and several other outpatient procedures for patients in the region.

“We are very grateful to Dr. McAtee and Dr. Chase for their many years of service at Clay County Medical Center”, said CEO Austin Gillard. “We are pleased that our partnership will allow us to

expand this vital relationship even further.”

The Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center is known for their experienced surgeons, quality care, and compassionate relationships with their patients. Dr. McAtee has been seeing patients at CCMC since 2000. Dr. Chase joined CCMC in 2020.

Dr. McAtee said, “OSMC has enjoyed caring for patients at CCMC for more than three decades. Dr. Chase and I are very excited to partner with CCMC to provide joint replacement procedures locally in Clay Center.”

Dr. McAtee’s interests in orthopedics include joint replacement, sports medicine, trauma care, lumbar disc surgery, and hand surgery. His professional affiliations are significant. He has been board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery since 2000. He is also a member of the American Orthopaedic Society of Sports Medicine, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American College of Surgeons, American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society, Mid-America Orthopaedic Association, Kansas Medical Society, and Riley County Medical Society. Dr. McAtee is also a current member and past president of the Kansas Orthopaedic Society, a member of the Big-12 Team Physicians Society, and currently a Team Physician for Kansas State University Athletics.

Dr. McAtee has been a national and international instructor for Minimally Invasive Total joint replacement of the hip and knee since 2002. He has served as the Chairman of the Board of

Manhattan Surgical Hospital since 2004.

Dr. Chase’s interests include knee, hip, and shoulder replacement and reconstructive surgery, sports injuries, operative and non-operative fracture care, and minimally invasive arthroscopy. His

professional affiliations are significant. Dr. Chase is the incoming President for the Kansas Orthopaedic Society and is also a team physician for Kansas State University Athletics. He is a member of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and Arthroscopy Association of North America. Dr. Chase received his undergraduate degree at University of Kansas and attended medical school at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He then completed his internship at the University of Tennessee, and residency at Campbell Clinic in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Chase grew up in Lenexa, KS. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling with his wife and three children, and

following college sports.