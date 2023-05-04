Area High School athletes sign to play in college

Seventeen Salina-area athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon to play their respective sports at the next level. Seven Salina South Cougars signed the dotted line, while ten Salina Central Mustangs did the same.
Salina South
Sydney Anderes – Volleyball, Allen County Community College
Baylee Brin – Volleyball, Pratt Community College
Chloe Jeffries – Soccer, Kansas Wesleyan University
Giselle Nash – Soccer, Butler County Community College
Montanna Packett – Basketball, Kansas Wesleyan University
Araceli Rivas – Softball, Southeastern Community College
Vannetta Johnson – Dance, Johnson County Community College
Salina Central
Alison & Amelia Coykendall – Wrestling, York University
Christopher & Cheyenne O’Connor – Bowling, Barton County Community College
Jentry Heath – Dance, Pittsburg State University
Jillian Lawson – Cheer, Fort Hays State University
Trevon Cole – Football, Bethel College
Kaleb Marshall – Football, Bethel College
Avery Richardson – Football, Bethel College
Kenyon McMillan – Football, Bethel College