Area High School athletes sign to play in college

Seventeen Salina-area athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon to play their respective sports at the next level. Seven Salina South Cougars signed the dotted line, while ten Salina Central Mustangs did the same.

Salina South

Sydney Anderes – Volleyball, Allen County Community College

Baylee Brin – Volleyball, Pratt Community College

Chloe Jeffries – Soccer, Kansas Wesleyan University

Giselle Nash – Soccer, Butler County Community College

Montanna Packett – Basketball, Kansas Wesleyan University

Araceli Rivas – Softball, Southeastern Community College

Vannetta Johnson – Dance, Johnson County Community College

Salina Central

Alison & Amelia Coykendall – Wrestling, York University

Christopher & Cheyenne O’Connor – Bowling, Barton County Community College

Jentry Heath – Dance, Pittsburg State University

Jillian Lawson – Cheer, Fort Hays State University

Trevon Cole – Football, Bethel College

Kaleb Marshall – Football, Bethel College

Avery Richardson – Football, Bethel College

Kenyon McMillan – Football, Bethel College