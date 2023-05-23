Area golfers with strong showings at State

Several area High School golfers posted impressive showings at their respective tournaments, with Sacred Heart claiming a record 8th-straight 2A Championship, and Solomon’s Spencer Coup claiming the 1A individual title as well, but there were several others with impressive finishes. Here is a rundown of the top local finishes on the golf links.

In class 5A, the Salina South Cougars claimed their regional title last week, and followed it up with a solid showing at the State Tournament in McPherson. The Cougars finished in 11th place at Turkey Creek, paced by Sophomore Jackson Perry, who finished with a team-best 153 over two days for a more than respectable +13 score in an otherwise loaded 5A class.

Salina Central qualified just one golfer to the State Tournament in Senior Jack Cain, who capped off his high school career at +18 on the tournament, shooting a total of 158.

In class 3A, Southeast of Saline Junior Dylan Esch posted an impressive 6+ over par 148 at Mariah Hills Golf course in Dodge City. The round was good enough for a 4th place individual finish as the lone Trojan to appear at the 3A State Tournament.