Development Organization Seeking New Leader

An area planning and development organization is in search of a new leader.

North Central Regional Planning Commission Executive Director John Shea is leaving at the end of March to accept a new position in California. He has served as the director of the organization, which is based in Beloit, Kansas, for the past three years.

According to the organization, they remain dedicated to their mission and are committed to providing services to their clients and members throughout the transition.

“We were excited to have John join us three years ago and are sorry to see him move on but wish him the best in his next position,” said Tom Claussen, Chair of the NCRPC Board. “John has done a great deal to advance the mission of the NCRPC and strengthen the organization. We know whoever succeeds him will continue his progressive and strategic approach.”

The NCRPC Board held a special meeting on March 21 to discuss the leadership change, during which Shea expressed his gratitude to the group.

“I am so appreciative to have had the opportunity to serve North Central Kansas and to work alongside wonderful colleagues, board members, partners, and friends,” said Shea. “It is with regret that I am leaving, but I now consider myself an honorary Kansan.”

The NCRPC Executive Board of Directors appointed Deb Ohlde as Interim Executive Director. She will officially begin those duties on March 29 and will lead the organization during the transition. Ohlde has been serving as Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives for NCRPC since 2022.

The North Central Regional Planning Commission is a comprehensive planning and development organization serving a 12-county region in North Central Kansas. Several of its programs and services also extend into much of Kansas.