Area Couple Wins Big Lottery Prize

A Lincoln County couple has just claimed aa large lottery prize, redeeming an instant ticket prize worth $75,000

According to the Kansas Lottery, the players, who wished to remain anonymous, won the prize on the Kansas Lottery’s new $10 Hit It Big game.

The winners said they purchase tickets several times a week, and on this trip, picked up three Hit It Big tickets. It was the first ticket they scratched that won the couple the first top prize on the game!

“We were both scratching the tickets at home, and I look over and one got put in our winner pile. I asked what the ticket won—and there will usually be some hipping and hollering, you know—but this time, I was nonchalantly told ‘$75,000!’” one of the winners said. “I couldn’t believe it, and then I saw it for myself.”

They both told friends and family, some of whom were surprised while others thought it was about time they won after playing consistently for a while. The couple plans to save much of the money, but will put a bit towards family.

The winning ticket was sold at Gene’s Heartland Food Minneapolis at 218 W. 3rd St. in Minneapolis. There are still five top prizes of $75,000 remaining in the $10 Hit It Big instant game, plus thousands in other prizes.