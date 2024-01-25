Area Community Projects Funded

Nearly two-dozen Kansas projects are receiving Historic Economic Asset Lifeline grant program funding. Projects in Lindsborg and Abilene are among those being funded.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office, state officials have awarded $1.4 million HEAL grant funding to 21 projects. Projects being funded in this round of awards include upper-story housing, child care facilities, retail businesses, and restaurants.

The goal of the program is to help rural communities revitalize downtown area buildings by creating safer environments and more job opportunities.

Those receiving funding include:

Photo by Troy Bridges on Unsplash