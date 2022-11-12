Salina, KS

Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Todd PittengerNovember 12, 2022

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina.

The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True Value parking lot at 2:00 p.m.  Riders are encouraged to bring new toys for distribution to needy children. This annual benefit ride typically draws over two hundred riders to Abilene each year. All toys and cash contributions will be donated to Abilene Toys 4 Tots.

A similar toy run motorcycle ride will be held in Salina the following weekend, on Sunday November 20th. The 36th Salina Toy Run will leave from the Central Mall at 2:00 in the afternoon. The toy run will end at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on E. Magnolia.

Toys collected during the Salina event will be donated to Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Several hundred riders are expected at both events.

 

