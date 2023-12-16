AREA BASKETBALL SCORES (12/15)

GIRLS SCORES
Salina Central 56, Arkansas City 50
Derby 57, Salina South 43
Concordia 53, Abilene 31
Elyria Christian 32, Solomon 19
Beloit 45, Ellsworth 23
Minneapolis 59, Republic County 24
Hillsboro 44, Southeast of Saline 30
McPherson 54, Winfield 25
Osborne 68, Tescott 9
BOYS SCORES
Ell-Saline 50, Garden Plain 43
Salina Central 59, Arkansas City 42
Abilene 54, Concordia 50
Derby 76, Salina South 20
Elyria Christian 55, Solomon 49
Wichita Independent 53, Bennington 51
Beloit 56, Ellsworth 45
Minneapolis 67, Republic County 45
Southeast of Saline 62, Hillsboro 50
McPherson 74, Winfield 48
Osborne 65, Tescott 37