AREA BASKETBALL SCORES (12/15)

By Jackson Schneider December 16, 2023

GIRLS SCORES

Salina Central 56, Arkansas City 50

Derby 57, Salina South 43

Concordia 53, Abilene 31

Elyria Christian 32, Solomon 19

Beloit 45, Ellsworth 23

Minneapolis 59, Republic County 24

Hillsboro 44, Southeast of Saline 30

McPherson 54, Winfield 25

Osborne 68, Tescott 9

 

BOYS SCORES

Ell-Saline 50, Garden Plain 43

Salina Central 59, Arkansas City 42

Abilene 54, Concordia 50

Derby 76, Salina South 20

Elyria Christian 55, Solomon 49

Wichita Independent 53, Bennington 51

Beloit 56, Ellsworth 45

Minneapolis 67, Republic County 45

Southeast of Saline 62, Hillsboro 50

McPherson 74, Winfield 48

Osborne 65, Tescott 37