Area Basketball Scores (12/12)

By Jackson Schneider December 12, 2023

GIRLS SCORES

Salina South 36, Hutchinson 28

Salina Central 43, Goddard 33

Southeast of Saline 42, Abilene 22

Ell-Saline 57, Ellinwood 36

Sacred Heart 45, Berean Academy 36

Minneapolis 64, Ellsworth 38

Solomon 50, Centre 30

Bennington 58, Lakeside 25

Wamego 52, Chapman 40

McPherson 48, Buhler 37

Hesston 40, Smoky Valley 34

 

BOYS SCORES

Hutchinson 56, Salina South 39

Goddard 64, Salina Central 55

Abilene 64, Southeast of Saline 53

Ell-Saline 55, Ellinwood 29

Ellsworth 53, Minneapolis 25

Solomon 70, Centre 33

Bennington 78, Lakeside 31

Chapman 54, Wamego 37

McPherson 82, Buhler 34

Hesston 65, Smoky Valley 21