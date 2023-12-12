Area Basketball Scores (12/12)

GIRLS SCORES
Salina South 36, Hutchinson 28
Salina Central 43, Goddard 33
Southeast of Saline 42, Abilene 22
Ell-Saline 57, Ellinwood 36
Sacred Heart 45, Berean Academy 36
Minneapolis 64, Ellsworth 38
Solomon 50, Centre 30
Bennington 58, Lakeside 25
Wamego 52, Chapman 40
McPherson 48, Buhler 37
Hesston 40, Smoky Valley 34
BOYS SCORES
Hutchinson 56, Salina South 39
Goddard 64, Salina Central 55
Abilene 64, Southeast of Saline 53
Ell-Saline 55, Ellinwood 29
Ellsworth 53, Minneapolis 25
Solomon 70, Centre 33
Bennington 78, Lakeside 31
Chapman 54, Wamego 37
McPherson 82, Buhler 34
Hesston 65, Smoky Valley 21