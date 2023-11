Area All-League Selections

AVCTL-II BOYS SOCCER

SALINA CENTRAL

2nd Team – Jose Lachica (Def.), Yandel Ramos (For.)

Honorable Mention – Carson Abbott (Def.), Wade Simpson (Mid.), Christopher Amoako-Ababio (Mid.), Peyton Fry (GK)

AVCTL-II VOLLEYBALL

SALINA CENTRAL

2nd Team – Callan Hall (Setter)

Honorable Mention – Tyler Vidricksen (OH), Kendyl Gary (Lib.)

AVCTL-I VOLLEYBALL

SALINA SOUTH

2nd Team – Paityn Fritz

Honorable Mention – Aubrey Wisker, Macy Yost, Tamia Cheeks

5A STATE GOLF SELECTION

SALINA SOUTH

Honorable Mention – Madison Durr

*AVCTL-I Boys Soccer Selections have not yet been submitted to KSAL, upon receipt of those selections this post will be updated