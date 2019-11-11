Arctic Air Settles Into Area

What a difference a day or two makes. The high temperature on Saturday was 78. Sunday it was 63. Monday it will struggle to get into the mid 20s, with single digit wind chills and a wintry mix of precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service, it’s going to be a cold raw day on Monday across the area. Monday morning wind chills are expected to be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain in the teens throughout much of the day.

Along with the bitter cold, a wintry mix of freezing drizzle and light snow is expected in some areas. Snow accumulation should be a half inch or less, but combined with the freezing drizzle some roads could become slick, impacting travel.