Archery Event: Shoot From Moving Tank

Slots are filling up for a one-of-a-kind archery event, the only event in the world where competitors can shoot from an M-1 tank. Fort Riley is planning the Bow Slinger 3-D Archery Tournament next Saturday, August 24th.

According to Fort Riley, archers of all ages, military or civilian, are invited to take on the mile-and-a-half long course, featuring three-dimensional targets, including the “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.”

Pre-register now to ensure your opportunity to participate in this unique event. Registration is open until noon on Aug. 22 at riley.armymwr.com or in person at Fort Riley’s Outdoor Adventure Park, 5202 Normandy Drive.

The competition includes seven categories: Men’s Open, Men’s Bow Hunter, Women’s Open, Women’s Bow Hunter, Active Duty, Traditional and Youth (ages 8-17). Registration fees range from $25 to $45, depending on category. Fees increase $10 for same day registration.

The tournament will award cash payouts to the top three finishers in each category. Check-in will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, with the tournament slinging into action at 9. Food will be available for purchase, as well, and the event should wrap up by 2 p.m.

Archers without Department of Defense ID cards who wish to take on the challenge can get a day pass at the visitor control center at the Marshall Army Airfield Gate located off I-70, exit 301. DOD ID cardholders can also act as a trusted traveler for up to seven people in their vehicle. More information about accessing Fort Riley can be found at home.army.mil/riley

For more information about Fort Riley’s one-of-a-kind archery tournament, call 785-239-2364.