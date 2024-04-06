April Most Wanted Online

The new April list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The April list went online Saturday morning. Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated robbery, aggravated domestic violence battery, making criminal threats, stalking, fleeing an eluding, felony drug crimes, and more.

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, there have been 3,793 arrests and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted