Apprenticeship Partnership to Strengthen Local Workforce

Students at Salina Area Technical College will be able to benefit from a new partnership which will allow them to “earn while they learn” through a new apprenticeship program.

According to the school, they are working with Geoprobe Systems to offer U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeships. This strategic collaboration marks a significant investment in the development of the Salina region’s workforce by aligning high-quality technical education with paid, hands-on job training.

Students enrolled in Salina Tech’s Diesel Technology, Welding Technology, Automotive Technology, or Machining and Manufacturing Technology programs will have the opportunity to gain real-world experience at Geoprobe. The apprenticeship is open to students 16 years of age or older.

Apprentices will earn a competitive wage while applying their classroom instruction to real-life projects under the guidance of experienced mentors at Geoprobe. The program is designed to enhance both technical competencies and essential workplace skills, preparing students for long-term career success in high-demand industries.

“Salina Tech partnering with industry is a natural occurrence” says Dr. Greg Nichols, President of Salina Area Technical College. “One of our strategic goals is to seek ways for students to work and learn. This program epitomizes our dedication to quality education that meets the needs of our stakeholders.”

Tom Omli, president, Geoprobe Systems added, “We’re excited to invest in the next generation of skilled workers right here in Salina. Our goal is to provide a meaningful work experience that helps students grow both

professionally and personally.”

The Registered Apprenticeship Program is accepting applications. To learn more or apply for

an apprenticeship position, visit www.geoprobe.com/join-our-team or www.salinatech.edu.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Area Technical College