Applications Open For Horizons Grants

The application process is open for projects funded in 2024 in two categories of the Horizons Grants Program through the Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, the Lana Jordan Developing Artist Grants and the Organizational Project Grants open for application on Monday, May 1, with a deadline of November 1, 2023. These grants support artistic growth and special projects through Saline County’s cultural and nonprofit organizations and practicing artists.

Thanks to generous donors, Horizons grants assist Saline County artists and organizations in developing the artistic, cultural, and aesthetic resources of the community.

The Lana Jordan Developing Artist Grants (up to $3,000, requiring a 1:2 match) are available to any visual, performing, literary, and interdisciplinary artist who has demonstrated seriousness to an art form. Artists living in Saline County, KS, for at least one year and who are 18 years or older are eligible to apply.

The purpose of the Lana Jordan Developing Artist Grant is to:

foster the creation of new work

promote artistic growth

strengthen the ability of artists to build partnerships

implement a public component to engage the community

Organizational Project Grants (up to $6,000, requiring a 1:1 match) provide support for projects that place the arts at the heart of community development to build community through the arts.

In either category, the grant application deadline is November 1, 2023, for projects that will occur during the 2024 grant cycle (February 1 – November 30, 2024.) All new applicants for the Developing Artist or Organizational Project grants must schedule a meeting with SAH staff by September 20, 2023. All returning applicants must notify SAH staff of their intent to apply by October 4, 2023.

Additionally, Horizons Enrichment Grants (up to $1,000) are available on an ongoing basis, with applications submitted four to six weeks before the beginning of the proposed project. Enrichment Grants are open until November 15, 2023, for projects that take place in 2023.

Visit https://www.salinaarts.com/horizons-grants-program/ for grant guidelines and applications. Staff is available to assist applicants in formulating a successful grant proposal. If you or your organization is interested in applying, please call Anna Pauscher Morawitz at 785-309-5770 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment to discuss a proposal.