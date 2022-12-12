Applications Open for Central Kansas Weatherization Program

FORWARD, the leading integrated program administration solution for local governments, is partnering with Saline County to provide $500,000 for residents in low-income households to reduce energy costs.

According to the organization, the Central Kansas Weatherization Program will distribute the funding to qualifying households in Saline County using State resources to further promote the energy efficiency of homes across the county.

The program will allow residents the opportunity to improve inefficient appliances and infrastructure in their homes. Following a pre-inspection by the county, qualifying improvements include furnaces, insulation, water heaters, roof vents, infiltration work, and refrigerators.

“Saline County residents continue to be burdened by increased energy costs and are in need of immediate relief. The Central Kansas Weatherization Program offers a sustainable, long-term solution for residents while optimizing their homes and health and safety,” said Mike Peterson, Executive Director at Community Housing Development Corporation of Central Kansas. “Partnering with FORWARD to distribute funding for this program provides Saline County with the necessary infrastructure to efficiently bring this program to fruition.”

The Central Kansas Weatherization Program approved FORWARD as the program administrator contractor on October 18, 2022 to assist with community outreach, application support, and screening for eligibility in a way that uses taxpayer dollars efficiently. Applicants and qualifying households can expect the following:

To apply through FORWARD’s online application portal, available in 68 languages

Access to application support available in multiple languages via phone, text and email

To meet income requirements and own a property in Saline County

To submit proof of home ownership, income, and identification

Eligible households will work with Saline County to identify possible inefficiencies throughout their homes

“FORWARD is thankful to partner with Community Housing Development Corporation of Central Kansas on the distribution of government funding to residents across Saline County as they improve energy costs,” said Adnan Mahmud, CEO of FORWARD Platform. “Working with community organizations and using our advanced application screening tools, our team is well equipped to ensure funding is dispersed quickly and equitably, targeting those that are eligible and need relief the most.”

Households with qualifying income within the boundaries of Saline County, Kansas are eligible to apply for the program. Applications for the Central Kansas Weatherization Program will open on December 1, 2022. To learn more and to apply visit: http://bit.ly/CHDO-Weatherization

Photo via: FORWARD