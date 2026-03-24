Applications Accepted For KLF Scholarships

The Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) is accepting scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year. Applicants must be graduates of a Kansas high school and enrolled at a Kansas community or senior college for the fall 2026 semester.

The Merck Cartridges for Cash program offers $1,500 scholarships to Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine students and $1,000 awards to undergraduates studying animal science and planning to actively participate in livestock production. Since Morris County KLA members turned in the most cartridges in 2025, at least one student from that county will receive a Cartridges for Cash scholarship, provided there is a qualified applicant.

Hampel Oil/Mobil Delvac offers $1,000 scholarships to juniors and seniors at K-State and Fort Hays State University (FHSU). GoBob America’s Ranch Equipment sponsors a $1,000 award for a student in their sophomore year or above attending a Kansas junior or senior college. Equity Bank offers a $2,500 scholarship to juniors or seniors at K-State or FHSU. Rally House sponsors a $1,000 award to a student attending K-State. Grass & Grain offers a $1,500 scholarship to any student attending a Kansas community or senior college. HydraBed sponsors a $1,000 scholarship to any student attending a Kansas community or senior college.

Proceeds from the 2025 KLF Club Calf Sale will fund $1,000 Youth in Ag scholarships. KLF also offers $1,000 scholarships funded by past donations to Kansas CattleWomen.

Scholarships for $1,500 will be given in memory of Doug Laue, a past chairman of the KLA Cattle Feeders Council. These will be awarded to junior or senior students at K-State or FHSU. Glenn & Clyde Lindstrom scholarships in the amount of $1,000 also are available, with preference given to students attending USD 400. The Scott Johnson family will provide a $1,000 scholarship to students attending K-State who are pursuing a degree in animal sciences and industry, agricultural and natural resources communications, agribusiness or agricultural economics. A $500 scholarship will be given in memory of Fred H. Woodbury to a sophomore or above attending a Kansas community or senior college, with preference given to a student residing in Chase, Franklin, Lyon, Osage or Wabaunsee County.

One application applies to all scholarships and is available here. For questions about the program, contact Shelbi Wiggs at [email protected]. All materials must be submitted digitally by April 10. In 2025, 35 students were awarded a total of $39,500 through the KLF scholarship program.