Appliance Thief Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they believe stole several thousand dollars worth of appliances from a Salina store. The incident is this week’s Salina Crime Stopper crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on August 19th, at 6:50 PM, a person entered Menards, located at 805 Virginia Court, Salina, and purchased over $3700 worth of appliances, and left in a U-haul truck.

The person purchased a Whirlpool dryer, valued at $809, a Whirlpool washer, valued at $809, a refrigerator, valued at $1799. The check was later found to be a fake.

It was reported that this same person may have attempted the same-type of activity in the St. Peters, Missouri, area.

Salina Police Detectives are seeking information on the suspect’s identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the

Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.