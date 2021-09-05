Apple Day Festival to Limit Attendance

After holding a virtual Fall Apple Day Festival a year ago, Fort Riley will host an in-person event this year on September 25.

According to the army post, due to the need for increased COVID mitigation efforts attendance will be limited to Department of Defense ID cardholders. Masks will also be required for all attendees two years old and above, regardless of vaccination status. Exhibits, food vendors and interactive displays will be spread out on historic main post to facilitate social distance amongst attendees.

There will be two sessions of Fall Apple Day activities from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. All attendees must register in advance and pick up a wrist band for admittance to the festival grounds on Historic Main Post. The link to register to attend Fall Apple Day can be found at www.Facebook.com/FortRileyFallAppleDay or riley.armymwr.com.

Anyone may order an apple pie from the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, whether attending Fall Apple Day Festival or not. Apple pies, made according to Libby Custer’s secret recipe, may be ordered online through Sept. 10 at www.fortrileyhistoricalsociety.org. Pre-ordered pies must be picked up on Sept. 24.

Activities at Fall Apple Day Festival include historical reenactors, demonstrations by the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, weapons firing, static equipment displays, food vendors, including apple pie by the slice, and more.