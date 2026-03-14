“Appetite For Art” Event Planned

The Salina Art Center invites the community to turn up the heat for a brand-new culinary competition and fundraiser.

According to the agency, “Appetite for Art: Kansas Home Cook Showdown” will happen April 18th from 4–6 PM.

This lively, flavor-filled event will crown Kansas’s first-ever Golden Spatula Champion while raising funds to support the Art Center’s exhibitions, independent films, and hands-on art programs for all ages.

ENTER AS A TEAM

Home cooks from across Kansas are invited to compete in teams of two for a chance at culinary glory.

Details for the competition include:

Entry Fee: $50 per team (2 people)

The Challenge: Create 110 bite-sized samples designed to wow the crowd

The Twist: Choose your own theme, dress for maximum attention, and bring your personality to the plate

Competitors will battle it out for three coveted awards whic include:

People’s Choice Award – voted on by event guests

Sponsor’s Choice Award – selected by event sponsors

Judges’ Choice Award – decided by three Kansas celebrity chefs

One standout team will walk away with the first-ever Golden Spatula Trophy and ultimate bragging rights as Kansas’s top home cooks.

Whether you’re known for slow-smoked BBQ or grandma’s legendary pie, this is your chance to represent your hometown, showcase your skills, and have a blast for a great cause.

Guests can join the fun for $50 per ticket.

Admission includes:

Tastings from 20+ Kansas home cook teams

Voting access for the People’s Choice Award

Live music

A cash bar

High-energy themes and over-the-top team spirit

This is not your typical dinner party. It’s an immersive culinary showdown where creativity, flavor, and community collide. Every bite supports the mission of the Salina Art Center and helps keep the arts thriving in the region.

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Register as a team here: https://www.cognitoforms.com/SalinaArtCenter/AppetiteForArtTeamEntry

Register to attend here: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/AppetiteforArt