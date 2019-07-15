Salina, KS

Apparent Carbon-Monoxide Poisoning In McPherson

MetroSource NewsJuly 15, 2019

Authorities in McPherson are investigating after ten people were hospitalized yesterday afternoon following what local firefighters characterized as “a mass carbon-monoxide event.”

According to Fire Chief Ty Wyssman, his department got the call around 3:30 p.m. about the incident at a fast-food restaurant in the 22-hundred-block of East Kansas Street. Ten males were reportedly treated at the scene before being taken to a Wichita hospital.

No specific information was released as to the condition of the victims, but officials say all ten are expected to recover. A cause is under investigation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

