App Helps Saline Businesses, Customers

Saline County shoppers are finding rewards close to home with the Choose Saline County app.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes tells KSAL News that the new loyalty program recycles funds from the American Rescue Plan back to local businesses after customers use the app and collect stars to redeem savings.

Businesses can participate in the free program but they do need to reprogram their cash registers to accept the Star redemptions. Currently the app has over 255 businesses involved and over 600 people have downloaded the app to link their cards into the program.

Direct questions regarding Choose Saline County can be posed to Renee Duxler, director of economic and workforce development at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce (785) 827-9301, ext. 127.