Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Thunderstorm

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 66 °

App Helps Saline Businesses, Customers

KSAL StaffAugust 19, 2022

Saline County shoppers are finding rewards close to home with the Choose Saline County app.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes tells KSAL News that the new loyalty program recycles funds from the American Rescue Plan back to local businesses after customers use the app and collect stars to redeem savings.

 

Businesses can participate in the free program but they do need to reprogram their cash registers to accept the Star redemptions. Currently the app has over 255 businesses involved and over 600 people have downloaded the app to link their cards into the program.

Direct questions regarding Choose Saline County can be posed to Renee Duxler, director of economic and workforce development at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce (785) 827-9301, ext. 127.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

App Helps Saline Businesses, Custom...

Saline County shoppers are finding rewards close to home with the Choose Saline County app. Salin...

August 19, 2022 Comments

Kansas Enjoying Significantly Below...

Kansas News

August 19, 2022

One Dead Following Stabbing Inside ...

Kansas News

August 19, 2022

Hutch Cop Going to Court on Sex-Rel...

Kansas News

August 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

App Helps Saline Business...
August 19, 2022Comments
Kansas Enjoying Significa...
August 19, 2022Comments
One Dead Following Stabbi...
August 19, 2022Comments
Hutch Cop Going to Court ...
August 19, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra