Apel, Brull Named To K-State Chimes

A pair of students from central Kansas are named to a junior class leadership group at K-State.

The junior honorary at Kansas State University, Chimes, has selected members for the 2021-2022 academic year. Katie Brull, biology and mathematics major, Salina, and Maria Apel, psychology major, Lindsborg; are two of the 30 students inducted in to the group.

Selection to Chimes is based on leadership, scholarship and service to fellow students at K-State and the community. Applicants also must have a 3.0 GPA or above. Chimes activities include selecting the K-State Family of the Year and members participate in monthly service projects in Manhattan and area communities.