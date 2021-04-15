Salina, KS

Apel, Brull Named To K-State Chimes

Kansas State UniversityApril 15, 2021

A pair of students from central Kansas are named to a junior class leadership group at K-State.

The junior honorary at Kansas State University, Chimes, has selected members for the 2021-2022 academic year. Katie Brull, biology and mathematics major, Salina, and Maria Apel, psychology major, Lindsborg; are two of the 30 students inducted in to the group.

Selection to Chimes is based on leadership, scholarship and service to fellow students at K-State and the community. Applicants also must have a 3.0 GPA or above. Chimes activities include selecting the K-State Family of the Year and members participate in monthly service projects in Manhattan and area communities.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

