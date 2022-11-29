APAC Construction Truck Missing

APAC, a Hutchinson based construction company is missing a truck after it was stolen over the holiday weekend.

The truck was parked off of I-135 and Shilling on Wednesday November 23rd with the keys near the vehicle, when workers returned on Monday the 28th the 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 was gone. The white truck with “APAC” written on each of the doors is worth $20,000. The Kansas power license plate reads 631 833. Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department encourages Salinans to keep an eye out for the truck.