Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 50 °

Antiques Recovered, Arrest Made

KSAL StaffOctober 12, 2022

A Salina man was taken into custody after a joint investigation involving the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Dickinson County authorities.

Saline County Investigator Kody Trower tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Michael Kohman was arrested Tuesday after a month long investigation that culminated with a search of his home and subsequent arrest.

Deputies say multiple stolen antiques were found inside his home that were connected to a Dickinson County case – and items stolen from a property this past September in the 4100 block of E. North Street.

Trower says communication between the two agencies was key in identifying Kohman as the suspect who is now facing multiple charges that could include burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities report that about eighty-percent of the stolen items, like clocks, painting and watches valued at $70,000 have been recovered.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Antiques Recovered, Arrest Made

A Salina man was taken into custody after a joint investigation involving the Saline County Sheriff'...

October 12, 2022 Comments

Truck Stolen

Kansas News

October 12, 2022

Big 12 Unveils 2022-23 Men’s Bask...

Sports News

October 12, 2022

6th Pistol Stolen over Past 7 Days

Top News

October 12, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Antiques Recovered, Arres...
October 12, 2022Comments
Truck Stolen
October 12, 2022Comments
Man Killed in Work-Place ...
October 12, 2022Comments
NFL Hall of Famer to Spea...
October 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra