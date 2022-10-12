Antiques Recovered, Arrest Made

A Salina man was taken into custody after a joint investigation involving the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Dickinson County authorities.

Saline County Investigator Kody Trower tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Michael Kohman was arrested Tuesday after a month long investigation that culminated with a search of his home and subsequent arrest.

Deputies say multiple stolen antiques were found inside his home that were connected to a Dickinson County case – and items stolen from a property this past September in the 4100 block of E. North Street.

Trower says communication between the two agencies was key in identifying Kohman as the suspect who is now facing multiple charges that could include burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities report that about eighty-percent of the stolen items, like clocks, painting and watches valued at $70,000 have been recovered.