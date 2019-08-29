Antique Coins, Tools Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after power tools and a coin collection were stolen.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Sunday and Wednesday of this week, someone entered a home in the 700 block of Choctaw and stole a money collection that included antique paper currency and old coins.

Thieves also removed $2,000 worth of power tools and a set of Harley Davidson motorcycle saddle bags.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry, loss is still being estimated that will likely climb well over the $2,250 mark.