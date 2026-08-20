Anticipation For First Ever Legacy Car Show

The first ever Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina Legacy Car & Bike Show is trending toward exceeding expectations.

Brothers Big Sisters President and CEO Amanda Otto tells KSAL News 81 vehicles have already pre-registered, and many more are expected to register the day of the show.

Several car clubs have expressed interest in this new show. Among them are the “Pharaohs”, a club of classic car lovers inspired by by the legendary “Pharaohs” group and car in George Lucas’s film “American Graffiti”.

Along with the classic cars and bikes, the event will have entertainment and food trucks. Food trucks include:

Wanderlust Foodie

Frost Bite Shaved Ice

Tacos El Cora

IHop

Mexi-duros Cony’s

Vehicle Entry is a suggested $15 donation. Admission is a suggested $5 donation.

The the Legacy Car & Bike Show is from 9 till 3 this Saturday in Oakdale Park.