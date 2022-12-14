Salina, KS

Kansas Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule

KU Athletics ReleaseDecember 14, 2022

Schedule | Schedule (PDF) | Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. — First-year head coach Dan Fitzgerald announced the 2023 Kansas Baseball schedule Wednesday, which includes 55 total games and 12 Big 12 Conference contests at Hoglund Ballpark.

Fitzgerald, who took over the team in June, will make his debut on Feb. 17 when the Jayhawks open the 133rd season in program history against Valparaiso in Corpus Christi, Texas.

SCHEDULE NOTES

 55 games on the 2023 schedule
 18 games at Hoglund Ballpark
 Feb. 17 season opener vs. Valparaiso (in Corpus Christi, Texas)
 March 8 home opener vs. Wichita State
 March 24 conference opener at TCU
 Two games in Kansas City – March 22 vs. Missouri at Kauffman Stadium and April 11 vs. Texas Southern at Legends Field (Buck O’Neil Classic)
 18 of the first 19 games are on the road
 15 of 18 games at home from March 29-April 23
 24 conference games
 Four Big 12 opponents at home: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas
 Four Big 12 opponents on the road: TCU, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas Tech
 Seven games against Missouri Valley Conference opponents
 Play games in eight states
 First meeting in program history against Valparaiso
 All dates and times are subject to change.
 Broadcast and promotional schedules will be released prior to the start of the season.

QUOTABLE

“We are really looking forward to the 2023 season after a productive and intense fall practice season. I’m encouraged by the progress that we’ve made since August. We still have a long way to go, but we’re excited to take the field in 2023 and showcase our program to the fans and community.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

TICKETING

Season tickets for the 2023 Kansas baseball season are on sale to the public. Fans can purchase season tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or by visiting the ticketing page here.

Information about single-game ticket options will be released at a later date.

