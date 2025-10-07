Another Way to Avoid the Line

By Todd Pittenger October 7, 2025

The Saline County Treasurer’s Office has installed a new secure payment dropbox, located on the south circle drive near the main entrance of the County Office Building at 300 W. Ash Street. 

According to the agency, the dropbox offers residents a convenient, 24-hour option for submitting tax payments as well as vehicle tag renewals without having to come inside the building or wait in line.

“This is a simple way to make doing business with our offices more convenient,” said Anthony Newell, Saline County Treasurer. “Residents can now drop off their payments at any time of day, including after regular office hours.”

Payments placed in the dropbox will be collected daily by the Treasurer’s Office staff. Residents are asked to include all necessary documentation to ensure prompt processing.

For more information, visit salinecountyks.gov/treasurer or contact the Saline County Treasurer’s Office at 785.309.5960.
Treasurer‘s Office
In addition to using the new outdoor dropbox, residents can still utilize these other convenient options to avoid potential wait times at the office for tag renewals.

  • RENEW ONLINE – Simple renewal? Go to ikan.ks.gov
  • SKIP THE LINE – Schedule an appointment online at bit.ly/SACoNoWait
  • INDOOR DROPBOX – Place your paperwork and payment in the dropbox in front of Room 210, and we’ll mail your items back to you.
  • MAIL – your paperwork and payment to:

Saline County Tag Office

300 W. Ash St.

Room 210

Salina, KS 67401