Another Way to Avoid the Line

The Saline County Treasurer ’s Office has installed a new secure payment dropbox, located on the south circle drive near the main entrance of the County Office Building at 300 W. Ash Street.

According to the agency, the dropbox offers residents a convenient, 24-hour option for submitting tax payments as well as vehicle tag renewals without having to come inside the building or wait in line.

“This is a simple way to make doing business with our offices more convenient,” said Anthony Newell, Saline County Treasurer. “Residents can now drop off their payments at any time of day, including after regular office hours.”

Payments placed in the dropbox will be collected daily by the Treasurer’s Office staff. Residents are asked to include all necessary documentation to ensure prompt processing.

For more information, visit salinecountyks.gov/treasurer or contact the Saline County Treasurer’s Office at 785.309.5960.