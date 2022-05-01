Another Trooper Hit Alongside Highway

For the second time within the same week a Kansas State Trooper has been hit along a highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Master Trooper White had just finished assisting a motorist who had stopped on the shoulder on the Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka. The patrol vehicle was struck by a commercial motor vehicle that failed to move over. White he was initially trapped inside his vehicle.

The agency says thankfully White will be okay, and made it home to his family.

The KHP adds there are “too many first responders being struck across our state and country. It doesn’t take much to move over, and you could be the one that shows others they should be moving over. Only 3 feet separates us from traffic at highway speeds, and keeping first responders safe is the 1st line of keeping our highways safe.”

Kansas law requires motorists to move over for emergency vehicles and if unable then they must slow down.

Kansas Highway Patrol Photos