Another Sacred Heart Sweep

The Sacred Heart Girls and Boys combined for their 10th doubleheader sweep of the season Tuesday night. This time the Knights took down the Southeast of Saline Trojans at home. Sacred Heart also beat the Trojans in both games played earlier in the year at Gypsum.

GIRLS: SACRED HEART 51 SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 43

Sacred Heart’s depth was more than Southeast of Saline could overcome Tuesday night. 9 girls played in the game for Sacred Heart and 8 of them scored.

The game was close for much of the evening. SES jumped out to an early lead and would remain in front until midway through the 2nd quarter. The Knights, who trailed after the 1st quarter 13-10, grabbed their first lead of the game with about four minutes left before the break. Sacred Heart would lead at halftime 26-21 and the Knights held a three point advantage, 35-32, going into the 4th quarter. However, the Trojans would re-take the lead early in the 4th until the Knights started to pour it on at the end for the 8 point victory.

Southeast’s Karsyn Schlesener would lead all scorers with 25 points including 17 in the first half. However, the sophomore sensation would get little help from her teammates as only two of them had points from the field and two more contributed at the free throw line only. Emily Everett led the way for the Knights with 15.

Sacred Heart improved to 10 and 3 for the season

BOYS: SACRED HEART 50 SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 39

The Knights got some bad news prior to tip-off Tuesday night when they learned that star guard Tate Herrenbruck is out for the remainder of the season. Herrenbruck suffered an injury early in the second quarter Monday night at Ellsworth and an MRI done on Tuesday revealed a torn ACL.

Then game time rolled around and it was the same old, same old. Using a tenacious defense, which has been a mainstay of the Knights game plan all season, the Knights rolled to their 12th straight win in the 2019/2020 season.

Starting in Herrenbruck’s place was Mason Richards who, ironically, has the same two digits on his uniform as Herrenbruck. Tate wore number 12 while Richards is 21. And, like Herrenbruck has done for most of the season, Richards led the team in scoring with 13 points. Ethan Buckner had a double digit night as well scoring 11. SES’s leading scorer was Seth Eklund who had 12 points—all from behind the arc.

Sacred Heart has won 12 games in a row and stand at 12 and 1 for the season.

Next up for both the Boys and Girls, a road trip to Minneapolis. The Knights swept the Lions at home back in December.