Another Most Wanted Arrest

A man who was on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted for fleeing from capture was caught on Friday.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Joshua Blake. He was bookeed into the Saline County Jail Friday afternoon.

Blake was wanted on charges which include:

Felony Flee & Elude

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License

The new April list of Salina’s went online Saturday, April 4th. A half dozen of them have been arrested.

Those on the list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated robbery, kidnapping, criminal use of a weapon, aggravated domestic violence battery, felony fleeing and eluding, lewd and lascivious behavior, felony drug crimes, forgery, theft, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,981 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.