Another Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMarch 6, 2018

Another person on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheirff’s Office the latest arrest is Summer Duncan. She was wanted for felony drug crimes and for violating a restrain order.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The March list went online on Saturday.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,698 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Three people on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

 

Duncan, Summer, Dawn – Felony PV Poss Meth / Violate Protection Order

 

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

