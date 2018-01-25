Salina, KS

Another Kansas Million Dollar Winning Lottery Ticket

Todd PittengerJanuary 25, 2018

Kansas has racked up yet another $1,000,000 winning ticket in January.

According to the Kansas Lottery, A ticket sold in northeast Kansas for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing matched the first five numbers to win a $1,000,000 prize.

Wedneday’s million dollar winner follows two others. Back on January 3rd a Wichita couple won $1,000,000 in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle grand prize drawing. A Pottawatomie County resident claimed a $1,000,000 prize playing Mega Millions on a ticket purchased in Randolph January 12.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot was also hit this month. An Overland Park resident claimed a $356,873 jackpot in the January 10 drawing.

No one hit the jackpot in Powerball, Lotto America or Super Kansas Cash in Wednesday night’s drawings. Powerball rolled to $112 million with a cash option of $69.1 million.  The Super Kansas Cash jackpot now stands at an estimated $160,000.

Lotto America rolled to $19.19 million, with a cash option of $11.83 million. One ticket sold in northeast Kansas came close to winning the jackpot by matching four of the first five numbers and the Lotto America Star Ball to win $1,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

