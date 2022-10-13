Another Hit and Run

A 74-year-old Salina man was rear ended in at Crawford and Santa Fe.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Douglas Rudick was at the corner of Crawford and Santa Fe going west when he stopped at the intersection. A driver behind him in a white SUV struck his 2007 Buick Lucerne and drove away. Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL Rudick was not able to get a description of the driver but the SUV has front end damage. Rudick’s Lucerne suffered rear end damage but was able to be driven from the scene.