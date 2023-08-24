Another High Speed Chase Called Off

A high speed chase ends in a cloud of dust on the edge of Salina Wednesday night.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that a patrol officer called off a pursuit for safety concerns over visibility after a speeding SUV disappeared into the dust on South Ohio Street.

Police say around 11:30pm the officer noticed the driver of a silver, 1995 GMC Jimmy trying to evade the patrol car with several abrupt turns in the area of Crawford and Sheridan. A short time later the officer encountered the vehicle again – this time the driver had turned off the headlights.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop with lights and siren on but the SUV sped away hitting up to 80mph on the speedometer.

The driver headed out of town on South Ohio and kicked up a thick dust cloud when the vehicle reached the dirt portion of the road. Police are now looking for a known suspect in the case.