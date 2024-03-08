Another Fire Early Friday

Salina Firefighters Friday morning are on the scene of structure fire. Shortly after 4:00 first responders were called to the report of a fire in the 1500 Block of Louise Lane. All occupants were out, and the home was fully involved when the first crews arrived.

The fire is the 15th structure fire this year, and happened just a day after the Salina Fire Department issued a community alert. The agency is calling on the community for vigilance and assistance.

Some of the 15 fires have been classified as suspicious. The Salina Fire Department emphasizes the importance of community engagement in preventing further incidents and staying safe.

Public safety officials stress the critical role of community cooperation in preventing further incidents and ensuring the safety of all residents. They say our vigilance and proactive measures can significantly contribute to keeping Salina safe.

The ongoing investigation involves the Salina Fire and Police Departments. and increased patrols and investigative resources are actively being deployed.