Another Earthquake Shakes Area

Todd PittengerAugust 18, 2019

Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey says another earthquake shook Central Kansas early Sunday morning.

The agency says a magnitude 4.1 earthquake was centered about three miles SW of South Hutchinson at 3:45 in the morning.

The quake was the fifth since Friday. Earthquakes felt on Friday include:

  • A magnitude 4.2 earthquake at 7:59 AM
  • A magnitude 3.1 earthquake at 8:10 AM
  • A magnitude 2.6 earthquake at 8:30 AM
  • A magnitude 2.7 earthquake at 8:43 AM

All of the earthquakes were centered southwest of South Hutchinson and were felt throughout Central Kansas. There were reports of minor damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

